Himachal HC Demands Clarity on Chief Secretary's Controversial Extension

In a significant legal development, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday ordered the Union government to produce the official file with notings concerning the six-month extension of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena's term. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma, issued the directive while reviewing petitions, including a public-interest litigation filed by Atul Sharma. The petitions challenge the service extension and the provision of vigilance clearance to Saxena despite an ongoing corruption investigation.

The bench's order followed a video-conferenced session wherein Additional Solicitor General of India, S.D. Sanjay, acknowledged the file's availability for review by the judges. The court intends to assess whether the Competent Authority was informed about Saxena's pending sanction for prosecution when approving the extension. Further hearings are scheduled for September 24, as the court seeks transparency over Saxena's eligibility for continued service.

On September 6, the central government revealed to the court that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had recommended that Saxena receive a one-year extension. However, Saxena's tenure was prolonged only by six months after his official retirement on March 31. ASG clarified, citing regulatory constraints, that the extension period is capped at six months, with no allowances for further extension. Petitioner Atul Sharma advocates for the nullification of the extension, contesting the validity of vigilance clearance given ongoing legal challenges involving Saxena. The case hinges on allegations linked to the INX Media scam, with Saxena previously implicated in his capacity as a Director in the Department of Economic Affairs.