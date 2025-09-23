Haridwar Police Intensifies Hunt for UKSSSC Exam Scam Kingpin

The Haridwar Police conducted a major operation on Tuesday to capture Khalid, the prime suspect in the UKSSSC exam scam. Supported by the revenue department, electricity authorities, and the Nagar Panchayat, police carried out raids at multiple locations. The operation revealed an illegal electricity connection at Khalid's home, leading to a case against his father under the Electricity Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal confirmed that multiple raids are ongoing to apprehend Khalid. His sister has been detained and is now in Dehradun Police custody. Substantial evidence is being amassed against Khalid and his network, with authorities optimistic about making an arrest soon.

Uttarakhand's Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli previously assured stringent action against those involved in the examination irregularities. Bagoli highlighted the importance of the case as it tests a newly enacted anti-cheating legislation. Meanwhile, UKSSSC Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia expressed determination to uncover how examination questions were compromised despite security measures, promising severe consequences for those at fault.

(With inputs from agencies.)