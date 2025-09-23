World Bank's Bold Move to Boost Argentina's Economy

The World Bank announced on Tuesday a pledge to speed up its support for Argentina's economic reform agenda by mobilizing as much as $4 billion in the coming months. This initiative will integrate public-sector financing with private-sector investments.

The financial package is designed to focus on several crucial areas, including investments in the mining and critical minerals sectors. It also aims to boost Argentina's burgeoning tourism industry while expanding energy access across the nation.

Moreover, the initiative seeks to reinforce supply chains, which are vital for maintaining economic stability and growth in Argentina. This comprehensive strategy underscores the World Bank's commitment to fostering sustainable development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)