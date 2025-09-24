Brazil Leads the Charge with Billion-Dollar Commitment to Forest Conservation

At a United Nations event in New York, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made headlines by announcing a $1 billion investment in the Tropical Forests Forever Facility. This fund, which aims to support the conservation of endangered forests, marks Brazil as the first contributor to this international initiative.

The announcement, verified by Reuters, could be Brazil's key deliverable at the upcoming U.N. climate summit, COP30, which the country will host in Belem. Lula called on global partners to match Brazil's ambitious contribution, urging wealthy and developing nations to collaborate on funding global climate policies.

Support for the initiative appears to be growing, with endorsements from countries like Norway, China, and the UK. The fund aims to gather $125 billion from both sovereign and private sectors, managed as an endowment. Initial estimates propose that $25 billion in government and philanthropy contributions could attract an additional $100 billion in private investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)