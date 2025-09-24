Left Menu

Manipur Security Crackdown: Arrests, Search Operations, and Social Media Warning

Security forces in Manipur arrested a Kangleipak Communist Party cadre amid ongoing operations to curb crime and extortion statewide. The crackdown includes aerial surveys of poppy fields, vehicle law enforcement, and a public warning against spreading rumors on social media to maintain order.

Security Forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (Photo/@manipur_police). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a coordinated security sweep, forces in Manipur have apprehended an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). The suspect, identified as Kshetrimayum Brajamohon Singh, allegedly hindered governmental operations in Imphal East by threatening local businesses.

Police reports indicate continued intensive search operations throughout Manipur's fringe areas to clamp down on extortion and related crimes. Extensive intelligence-driven operations have intensified as authorities aim to dismantle criminal networks and ensure public safety.

Investigations have also scaled new heights with aerial drone surveys of poppy cultivation in Senapati District, where forest areas have been cleared for illegal farming. Local leaders have been cautioned about the repercussions of such activities.

Traffic regulations were enforced aggressively, yielding 35 fines on Tuesday, and 421 vehicles transporting essential supplies were safeguarded along NH-37. Police have implemented robust security measures across vulnerable zones to guarantee safe transit.

Despite the establishment of over 100 checkpoints across diverse districts, no detentions were reported. Authorities are urging residents to disregard rumors and verify dubious content with official channels.

The police have also issued warnings about the repercussions of circulating misinformation on social media and demand the return of illicitly held weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

