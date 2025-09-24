Left Menu

Navaratri at Srirangam: A Symphony of Spirituality and Tradition

Navaratri festivities at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu kicked off with a grand procession of Goddess Ranganayaki. Celebrated over nine days, this iconic Hindu festival honors the victory of good over evil and includes vibrant rituals, thematic displays, and devotion-filled gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:03 IST
Navaratri festival begins at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Navaratri festival commenced with grandeur at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, as Goddess Ranganayaki was taken in a lavish procession, adorned and seated on a silver palanquin. The deity, encircled through the temple precinct, arrived at the Kolumandapam to witness special pujas and Mangala Aarthi, complemented by a unique worship performance by temple elephants, Andal and Lakshmi.

Navarathiri, emblematic of good triumphing over evil, is a revered Hindu festival. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the festival unfolds over nine days in Purattasi, Tamil Nadu, celebrating Goddess Durga's victory over the demon king Mahishasura, culminating on Vijaya Dhasami. Devotees mark this victory with religious zest, emphasizing righteousness over malevolence.

The festival sees devotees arranging 'Golu', thematic doll displays narrating Hindu mythology. The community collectively participates in 'Bhajanai', chanting and singing devotional hymns, followed by the exchange of traditional gifts and refreshments. 'Saraswathi Pooja', an integral part of Navarathiri in Tamil Nadu, involves worship of instruments and books, signifying the embodiment of knowledge and art.

This celebration extends to renowned Amman temples in Tamil Nadu and even reaches the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, where crowds continue despite lengthy waiting lines. The local administration has taken measures to handle increased footfall and ensure a smooth spiritual experience during the nine-day Shardiya Navratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

