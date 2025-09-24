Sachin Pilot Asserts Change for Bihar Ahead of Crucial Elections

On Wednesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot confidently voiced his belief that the people of Bihar are ready for change, as his party, along with its allies, prepares to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Pilot expressed optimism that Congress will secure a clear majority, highlighting the party's dedication to fighting with full vigor.

Addressing the media, Pilot remarked on the political significance of Bihar and expressed his satisfaction over the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held in Patna after a long interval. With prominent figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attending, the meeting will focus on strategizing for the Bihar Assembly elections. He reiterated the party's unity and affirmed that a decision regarding the chief ministerial candidate will follow after the election announcement.

The CWC gathering, scheduled at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, will be attended by key Congress figures, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others. Bihar state in-charge Krishna Allavaru announced the meeting, indicating discussions will cover issues like alleged vote theft and rising crime, unemployment, and inflation affecting the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)