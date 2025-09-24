Sachin Pilot Asserts Change for Bihar Ahead of Crucial Elections
Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in a victory for his party and allies in the Bihar Assembly elections, emphasizing a desire for change among the populace. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna, Pilot assured that the party will contest with full strength for a clear majority.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot confidently voiced his belief that the people of Bihar are ready for change, as his party, along with its allies, prepares to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Pilot expressed optimism that Congress will secure a clear majority, highlighting the party's dedication to fighting with full vigor.
Addressing the media, Pilot remarked on the political significance of Bihar and expressed his satisfaction over the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held in Patna after a long interval. With prominent figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attending, the meeting will focus on strategizing for the Bihar Assembly elections. He reiterated the party's unity and affirmed that a decision regarding the chief ministerial candidate will follow after the election announcement.
The CWC gathering, scheduled at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, will be attended by key Congress figures, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others. Bihar state in-charge Krishna Allavaru announced the meeting, indicating discussions will cover issues like alleged vote theft and rising crime, unemployment, and inflation affecting the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Visit to Patna: CWC Meeting in Focus
Bihar Politics: Legal Battle Brews Between Ashok Choudhary and Prashant Kishor
Political Defamation Drama: Rahul Gandhi's Court Battle Continues
Rakesh Tikait Supports Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations
Showdown in Court: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Drama Unfolds