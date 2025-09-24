Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Asserts Change for Bihar Ahead of Crucial Elections

Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in a victory for his party and allies in the Bihar Assembly elections, emphasizing a desire for change among the populace. Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting in Patna, Pilot assured that the party will contest with full strength for a clear majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:04 IST
Sachin Pilot Asserts Change for Bihar Ahead of Crucial Elections
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot confidently voiced his belief that the people of Bihar are ready for change, as his party, along with its allies, prepares to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Pilot expressed optimism that Congress will secure a clear majority, highlighting the party's dedication to fighting with full vigor.

Addressing the media, Pilot remarked on the political significance of Bihar and expressed his satisfaction over the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held in Patna after a long interval. With prominent figures like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attending, the meeting will focus on strategizing for the Bihar Assembly elections. He reiterated the party's unity and affirmed that a decision regarding the chief ministerial candidate will follow after the election announcement.

The CWC gathering, scheduled at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, will be attended by key Congress figures, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others. Bihar state in-charge Krishna Allavaru announced the meeting, indicating discussions will cover issues like alleged vote theft and rising crime, unemployment, and inflation affecting the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Aftermath: Tragedy and Resilience in Taiwan's Hualien

Typhoon Aftermath: Tragedy and Resilience in Taiwan's Hualien

 Global
2
Top Tennis Stars Elina Svitolina and Beatriz Haddad Maia Conclude 2025 Season for Mental and Physical Rest

Top Tennis Stars Elina Svitolina and Beatriz Haddad Maia Conclude 2025 Seaso...

 United Kingdom
3
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
4
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025