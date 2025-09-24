Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge in China and Hong Kong Amid Easing Sino-US Tensions

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks rallied, driven by tech shares and easing trade tensions between China and the U.S. The Shanghai index rose 0.83%, while the Hang Seng index gained 1.37%. Alibaba announced new data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands, boosting its shares 9.16%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:10 IST
Tech Stocks Surge in China and Hong Kong Amid Easing Sino-US Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a positive turn of events, Mainland China and Hong Kong stock markets rallied on Wednesday. This upswing was largely due to robust performances in the technology sector and growing optimism over reduced trade tensions between China and the United States.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.83% at 3,853.64 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index increased by 1.02%. Tech stocks spearheaded these gains, with the STAR50 index and the CSI Info Tech sub-index jumping 3.49% and 2.88%, respectively.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba also fueled market confidence by announcing the opening of its first data centers in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands, which is part of its global strategy for artificial intelligence expansion. Meanwhile, state media reported that China will no longer seek benefits associated with its developing country status at the WTO, indicating improved U.S.-China relations. This environment has led to a shift in household wealth towards equities, according to UBS Securities' Lei Meng.

TRENDING

1
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
2
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
3
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
4
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025