Goa's Recognition for Childhood Nutrition Initiatives
The Goa government's Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has secured the SKOCH Gold Award 2025 for its remarkable efforts to advance childhood nutrition through Anganwadi services. The award highlights the state's dedication to nurturing a healthy generation under the leadership of Minister Vishwajit Rane.
The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) in Goa has been honored with the prestigious SKOCH Gold Award 2025, acknowledging its significant contributions to enhancing childhood nutrition through Anganwadi services.
Women and Child Welfare Minister Vishwajit Rane announced the accolade, emphasizing that it represents a proud moment for the state, demonstrating their commitment to fostering a healthy and strong future generation.
Minister Rane attributed the award to the relentless efforts of WCD Director Jyoti Desai and her dedicated team of Child Development Project Officers and Anganwadi Workers, whose work was instrumental in achieving this notable milestone.
