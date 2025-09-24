The Global Emissions Equation: Beyond China

While China's role in global energy emissions remains unparalleled, countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are emerging as significant contributors to future pollution trends.

Collectively known as the 'Dirty Dozen,' these twelve nations have consistently driven up their carbon dioxide emissions, overshadowing global averages and warranting attention from climate researchers.

The group's burgeoning reliance on high-polluting fuels could see their emissions continue to escalate, challenging efforts to curb global pollution despite potential reductions in China's emissions trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)