The Global Emissions Equation: Beyond China

China significantly influences global energy emissions, but nations like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam increasingly impact future trends. The 'Dirty Dozen' nations exhibit considerable growth in emissions, influencing global pollution heavily. Tracking these countries' emission patterns is crucial for understanding global energy pollution dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

While China's role in global energy emissions remains unparalleled, countries such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are emerging as significant contributors to future pollution trends.

Collectively known as the 'Dirty Dozen,' these twelve nations have consistently driven up their carbon dioxide emissions, overshadowing global averages and warranting attention from climate researchers.

The group's burgeoning reliance on high-polluting fuels could see their emissions continue to escalate, challenging efforts to curb global pollution despite potential reductions in China's emissions trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

