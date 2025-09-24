Left Menu

Indonesia's Palm Oil Exports to Surge: EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law

Indonesia's palm oil exports to the EU are expected to rise in 2026. This is due to a bilateral trade agreement and the EU delaying its anti-deforestation law. The new law, affecting exports of goods like soy, beef, and palm oil, originally set for December 30, now offers Indonesia time to prepare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:28 IST
Indonesia's Palm Oil Exports to Surge: EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's palm oil exports to the European Union are on track for a substantial increase in 2026, bolstered by a newly established bilateral trade agreement. The EU's decision to delay implementing its anti-deforestation law further supports this optimistic projection, according to the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI).

The EU's Environment Commissioner, Jessika Roswall, announced the postponement of the law, originally scheduled to take effect on December 30. This delay grants the Indonesian government, as well as smaller producers, more time to adapt to the upcoming regulations, as noted by GAPKI Chairman Eddy Martono.

The anticipated rise in exports to approximately 4 million metric tons by 2026 from an estimated 3.3 million tons this year underscores the impact of the EU's policy shift. Meanwhile, Indonesia's palm oil exports to India are also on the rise, though future volumes will hinge on competitive pricing between palm oil and alternative oils like soybean oil from Latin America.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Embarks on $20 Billion Financial Lifeline for Argentina

U.S. Embarks on $20 Billion Financial Lifeline for Argentina

 Global
2
Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes School Punishment Scandal

Haryana Human Rights Commission Probes School Punishment Scandal

 India
3
Australia Dominates Mixed Relay at UCI Road World Championships

Australia Dominates Mixed Relay at UCI Road World Championships

 Rwanda
4
Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA's 'Copycat' Governance at Patna Launch

Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA's 'Copycat' Governance at Patna Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025