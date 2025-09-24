Iran's Nuclear Stance: A Clear Denial
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed at the U.N. General Assembly that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, amidst the looming threat of renewed international sanctions. He emphasized that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build nuclear arms, reiterating the country's peaceful nuclear intentions.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the United Nations General Assembly, firmly stating that Iran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons. This declaration comes at a critical time, just days before potential reinstatement of international sanctions amidst growing concerns over Tehran's nuclear objectives.
Pezeshkian unequivocally maintained Iran's stance, emphasizing to the international community that Tehran has never and will not attempt to construct a nuclear bomb. This statement aims to assuage fears and clear misconceptions regarding Iran's nuclear program.
The President's speech underscores a consistent narrative that Iran's nuclear ambitions are purely peaceful, as the world watches to see if diplomatic tensions will lead to renewed punitive measures.
