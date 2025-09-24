Left Menu

Iran's Nuclear Stance: A Clear Denial

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed at the U.N. General Assembly that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, amidst the looming threat of renewed international sanctions. He emphasized that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build nuclear arms, reiterating the country's peaceful nuclear intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:49 IST
Iran's Nuclear Stance: A Clear Denial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the United Nations General Assembly, firmly stating that Iran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons. This declaration comes at a critical time, just days before potential reinstatement of international sanctions amidst growing concerns over Tehran's nuclear objectives.

Pezeshkian unequivocally maintained Iran's stance, emphasizing to the international community that Tehran has never and will not attempt to construct a nuclear bomb. This statement aims to assuage fears and clear misconceptions regarding Iran's nuclear program.

The President's speech underscores a consistent narrative that Iran's nuclear ambitions are purely peaceful, as the world watches to see if diplomatic tensions will lead to renewed punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Imposes Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

Delhi Court Imposes Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
2
Wall Street's Rollercoaster Ride: Stocks Steady Amid Fed Insights

Wall Street's Rollercoaster Ride: Stocks Steady Amid Fed Insights

 Global
3
Crackdown on Online Betting Rings: Telangana's Bold Move

Crackdown on Online Betting Rings: Telangana's Bold Move

 India
4
BJP and Congress Clash Over Ladakh Protests as Accusations Fly

BJP and Congress Clash Over Ladakh Protests as Accusations Fly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025