Iran's Nuclear Stance: A Clear Denial

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the United Nations General Assembly, firmly stating that Iran has no plans to develop nuclear weapons. This declaration comes at a critical time, just days before potential reinstatement of international sanctions amidst growing concerns over Tehran's nuclear objectives.

Pezeshkian unequivocally maintained Iran's stance, emphasizing to the international community that Tehran has never and will not attempt to construct a nuclear bomb. This statement aims to assuage fears and clear misconceptions regarding Iran's nuclear program.

The President's speech underscores a consistent narrative that Iran's nuclear ambitions are purely peaceful, as the world watches to see if diplomatic tensions will lead to renewed punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)