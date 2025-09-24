Left Menu

Diplomacy at Crossroads: Iran’s Nuclear Promise at UN

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted at the U.N. General Assembly that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons. This comes amid the possibility of reimposed international sanctions, as Europe demands compliance with a 2015 nuclear agreement. The E3 powers initiated a process to reapply sanctions, which Pezeshkian attributes to U.S. pressure.

24-09-2025
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took the stage at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday to affirm Iran's stance against building nuclear weapons, a declaration made against a backdrop of potential sanctions. The president's speech came as tensions mount over Tehran's nuclear ambitions, with international sanctions set to possibly be reimposed.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has never pursued nuclear arms and never intends to, amid allegations from Britain, France, and Germany—known as the E3—that Iran has breached the 2015 nuclear agreement with global powers. The E3 initiated a 30-day process to reassert sanctions, expected to conclude on September 27.

The European nations are offering to delay these sanctions for six months, suggesting renewed dialogue and cooperation if Iran complies by allowing U.N. nuclear inspectors access, addressing uranium stock concerns, and engaging in discussions with the U.S. Pezeshkian criticized the E3's sanctions push as being influenced by U.S. directives.

