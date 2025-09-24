Left Menu

Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

Haryana is gearing up for the 2025-26 Kharif season by enhancing its procurement processes for pulses and oilseeds. The state has expanded crop acreage and improved yields, with significant production increases expected. Officials emphasize a smooth operation with timely procurement and adequate resources for farmers across more than 100 mandis.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has initiated strategic reviews of the state's Kharif pulses and oilseeds procurement for the 2025-26 marketing season. The government has meticulously planned the operational schedule, ensuring timely procurement through over 100 designated mandis. Key focus areas include the procurement of Moong, Arhar, Urad, Groundnut, and Til.

The procurement timeline has been set: Moong will be bought between September 23 to November 15 across 38 mandis, while Groundnut's window spans from November 1 to December 31 at seven locations. As December approaches, Arhar, Urad, and Til will have their respective designated mandis for collection and distribution.

State officials emphasize the need for a seamless process by enhancing storage capabilities and ensuring the availability of necessary resources like gunny bags. Parallelly, the production landscape has shown promise with an increased area under cultivation and improved crop yields, as highlighted by Pankaj Agarwal, Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

