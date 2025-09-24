Left Menu

General Anil Chauhan Extends Tenure as India's Chief of Defence Staff to 2026

India's General Anil Chauhan's tenure as Chief of Defence Staff has been extended until May 2026. The announcement coincides with the debut of the Tri Services Academia Technology Symposium, aimed at boosting innovation in defense. Chauhan, who joined the army in 1981, has received numerous military honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:03 IST
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has confirmed the extension of General Anil Chauhan's service as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), solidifying his role until May 30, 2026, or until further orders. General Chauhan, originally appointed as CDS on September 28, 2022, also serves as Secretary to the Government of India's Department of Military Affairs, according to the Ministry of Defence.

With an impressive career since his commission in 1981, General Chauhan has held significant command and staff positions and has been decorated with prestigious awards such as the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal. Concurrently, the first Tri Services Academia Technology Symposium (T-SATS) commenced at New Delhi's Manekshaw Centre. The event is a collaborative attempt to enhance the Services-Academia R&D ecosystem in developing revolutionary technologies for India's military forces, as stated by the Ministry of Defence.

Inaugurated by General Chauhan, T-SATS drew participation from directors and heads of academic and R&D institutions, alongside students from notable institutes including IISc and IIT. During his address, Chauhan emphasized the evolving dynamics of modern warfare that integrate kinetic and non-kinetic strategies, underscoring the necessity for advanced technological innovations. He urged a holistic national approach, calling for academia to lead in innovation and elevate India's stature in global defense technology. Additionally, he opened a Technology Exhibition showcasing select academic innovations evaluated by military experts for potential application in defense strategies.

