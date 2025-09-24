Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike for Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status and statehood escalated to violence, prompting clashes with police. Despite significant government efforts towards dialogue, Wangchuk's provocative acts led to unrest and damage to public property, raising concerns over his influence and the ongoing discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:21 IST
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh
Visual from protest in Leh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, started on September 10 to demand Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh, resulted in violent clashes with police, damaging public property. The protest, which turned volatile, has raised serious concerns among authorities and the public.

The Indian government has been actively engaging with the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance over similar issues, holding multiple meetings through a High-Powered Committee. These discussions have achieved significant milestones, including a substantial increase in reservations for the Ladakh scheduled tribe, as well as introducing women's reservations and official language statuses for Bhoti and Purgi.

Despite these efforts, Wangchuk's hunger strike persisted, reportedly inciting an Arab Spring-style protest. On September 24, violence erupted when a mob attacked a political party office and government property. The situation was brought under control by the evening, following injuries to over 30 police personnel. Wangchuk eventually ended his fast, leaving in an ambulance, but concerns about his role in the unrest lingered.

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025