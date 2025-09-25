Global Markets React to Powell's Cautious Remarks and Economic Data

Global equity markets experienced a downturn as the MSCI index dropped on Wednesday, responding to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks about future interest rate cuts. The U.S. dollar strengthened, while gold prices slightly declined, indicating investors' cautious approach to the current economic climate.

Jerome Powell emphasized the importance of balancing high inflation concerns with a weaker jobs market, which caused traders to reassess their expectations for rate cuts. Despite strong housing market data, investors remained anxious about upcoming economic reports and their implications for future Federal Reserve policy decisions.

U.S. stocks fell for the second consecutive day, reversing earlier gains. The dollar rose against several currencies, indicating cautious optimism as traders awaited new economic indicators. Meanwhile, oil prices surged on tighter supplies, while the cryptocurrency market saw a modest rise, with bitcoin gaining over 1%.

