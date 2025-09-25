Left Menu

Ecuador's Oil Expansion: Indigenous Resistance and Global Implications

Indigenous groups in Ecuador are opposing a government proposal to auction off land for oil exploration, citing threats to their ancestral lands and violations of constitutional rights. Despite government assurances of legal compliance, the move has garnered criticism from environmentalists and resulted in national protests and international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 25-09-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 03:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Indigenous communities in Ecuador's Amazon are fiercely opposing a government plan to auction land for extensive oil exploration, citing threats to their ancestral territories and constitutional rights. Seven Indigenous groups allege the proposal, pushed by the Ministry of Energy and Mines, undermines protections for their lands.

The proposed auction includes 49 oil and gas projects valued over USD 47 billion. Despite being part of a broader 'hydrocarbon roadmap' aimed at revitalizing Ecuador's oil sector, attracting foreign investments, and enhancing production, Indigenous leaders argue 18 targeted oil blocks intersect their lands without informed consent, in breach of legal rulings.

Opposition comes amid broader concerns over President Daniel Noboa's environmental policies. Moves, like the scrapping of the Environment Ministry and laws allowing foreign co-management of conservation zones, have intensified tensions. Protests have escalated, with Indigenous leaders calling for international support to halt Amazon oil auctions, amidst national unrest over extractive projects and policy failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

