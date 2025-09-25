Global Climate Commitment Persists Amid U.S. Dissent
Jeffrey Sachs, a U.N. special adviser and economist, asserts that despite the U.S. administration's dismissal of climate science, global commitment to emission reduction remains strong. Multilateral efforts face challenges, but the decline in renewable energy costs and institutional reforms offer a hopeful path forward.
Jeffrey Sachs, U.N. special adviser and Columbia University economist, stated that despite the Trump administration's dismissal of climate science, international commitment to reducing emissions remains unshaken. Even as multilateral actions on climate issues face challenges, global momentum continues to build.
During a United Nations General Assembly session, President Trump referred to climate change as the 'greatest con job.' However, Sachs emphasized that Trump's stance has not swayed other nations. He highlighted declining renewable energy costs, countering Trump's support for fossil fuels.
Sachs, who leads Columbia's Center for Sustainable Development, champions reforming institutions like the World Bank to enhance lending. While reform is underway, richer nations resist new funding, urging efficiency over fresh investment. Sachs believes additional funding isn't difficult and suggests countries like China should have expanded roles in the development bank system.
