PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - September 25

- Citigroup to sell stake in Mexico's Banamex for $2.3 billion - UK wants to end pricing feud with drugs companies, says science minister

- US government in talks to take stake in Lithium Americas - Jaguar Land Rover to bear full cost of cyber attack due to lack of insurance cover

Overview Citigroup has agreed to sell a 25% stake in Mexico's Banamex to financier Fernando Chico Pardo, bringing the Wall Street bank one step closer to a full divestiture of the retail bank.

The UK government wants to end a damaging feud with pharmaceutical companies and pay more for medicines "to get those companies back again", Britain's science minister has said. The Trump administration has held talks with Lithium Americas that may lead to it taking a stake in the business, as it renegotiates terms of the company's $2.26 billion Energy Department loan for its Thacker Pass lithium project with General Motors.

Jaguar Land Rover's lack of cyber insurance means it will shoulder the full bill from a damaging cyber attack that could end up costing the carmaker billions of pounds in lost revenues and profits, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

