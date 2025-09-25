APM Terminals Pipavav and ONGC Forge Alliance for Offshore Logistics Base

APM Terminals Pipavav announced a significant milestone on Thursday by entering a five-year contract with ONGC to develop an offshore oil and gas logistics base at Pipavav Port.

The arrangement positions APM Terminals Pipavav as a strategic supply base partner for ONGC, enhancing the port's role in advancing India's energy security and providing superior infrastructure to boost ONGC's offshore operations.

By capitalizing on Pipavav's strategic proximity to crucial oil fields in Tapti and Kutch, the collaboration aims to offer dependable and state-of-the-art support for offshore operations, affirming a long-term commitment to India's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)