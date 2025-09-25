India's Swadeshi Surge: UP Trade Show 2025 Kicks Off Jolt Towards Self-Reliance
Prime Minister Modi inaugurates UP International Trade Show-2025, urging Swadeshi economy focus. He emphasizes 'Make in India' to strengthen indigenous production, remove compliance barriers, and foster growth amid global disruptions. The trade show highlights India's manufacturing, craft, and culture sectors aiming for innovation, integration, and internationalisation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a significant boost to indigenous production, inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025. Emphasizing the need for a Swadeshi economy, Modi assured that the government stands firmly with stakeholders in enhancing native manufacturing capabilities.
The government, according to Modi, has streamlined business processes by removing more than 40,000 unnecessary compliances. Speaking at the event, he emphasized India's focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, aiming for everything from chips to ships to be made domestically, thereby enhancing ease of business to sustain economic growth amid global challenges.
Highlighting the importance of self-reliance, Modi stated that dependency on other nations hampers growth. He urged citizens and traders to embrace Swadeshi products proudly and stressed the need for an ecosystem supporting innovation and indigenous designs. The trade show showcases sectors like handicrafts, IT, and agriculture to international and domestic buyers, with Russia as a partner country, reflecting strategic bilateral opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Assembly Hails Modi's Next-Gen GST Reforms as Economic Boom for Small Traders
Fadnavis Defends Modi's Leadership Amidst Political Tensions
Delhi Court Grants Bail to Samir Modi in Rape Case
PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025
Production of AK-203 rifles will soon begin in factory setup in Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with Russia: PM Modi.