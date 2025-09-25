YSRCP Launches 'Digital Diary of Truth' Against Alleged Political Persecution

In a groundbreaking move, YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled an innovative Digital Book on Wednesday to record alleged instances of political victimization faced by YSRCP members under the current TDP-led NDA government. This platform allows individuals to upload details of their experiences, serving as a permanent record of these injustices, which Reddy described as a 'digital diary of truth.'

The party has also introduced an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) at 040-49171718 to assist those less familiar with technology in registering their grievances. During the launch, Reddy assured that the Digital Book would be a basis for action, promising the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to pursue justice once the YSRCP regains power, even if perpetrators have moved out of the country.

Reddy critiqued those dismissing the initiative as mere propaganda, asserting the Digital Book's role in ensuring accountability and reiterating his commitment to addressing injustices faced by the party cadre. With mounting political tension in Andhra Pradesh, this digital initiative is a strategic step by the YSRCP to strengthen its base against perceived state-sponsored persecution as the electoral battle approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)