Gandevi's 100-Year Dori Raas Tradition Embodies Navratri Spirit

In the vibrant town of Gandevi, Navsari, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated with a unique fervor as locals engage in the century-old tradition of Dori Raas Garba. This traditional rope-based dance, performed near the historic Hanuman temple, symbolizes unity and continuity for many generations in this community.

Local resident Bharat Lad explains the tradition's enduring nature, emphasizing its significance over the past 100 years. He expresses hope for its continuation as children actively participate alongside elders, ensuring that the cultural heritage is passed down through the ages.

Drishti Mistry, another devoted participant, shares insights into the dance's ancestral roots. The Dori Raas, involving 12 performers, embodies a cherished legacy that connects people to their past. Meanwhile, the fourth day of Navratri highlights the worship of Goddess Kushmanda, reflecting the festival's spiritual depth.

Across India, Navratri is marked by vibrant celebrations, with each day dedicated to one of Goddess Durga's nine avatars. In Gujarat, the festivities are grand, with community gatherings and cultural performances attracting thousands. Kolkata's Durga Puja pandals, known for creative themes including artificial intelligence and environmental issues, add a reflective dimension to the celebrations.