Sonia Gandhi Urges India to Reclaim Leadership in Palestine Crisis

Sonia Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress, has voiced her concerns over India's handling of the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. In a poignant op-ed published in The Hindu, she urged the nation to uphold its historical commitment to justice and human rights, criticizing the current administration's silence.
Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi's government of prioritizing personal diplomacy over India's foundational values and strategic interests. She argued that the relationship with Israel should not dictate foreign policy, calling for a return to the principles that have historically guided India's global stance.
Highlighting India's moral authority, Gandhi contended that the nation must advocate for justice and dignity for Palestine. She emphasized the necessity of principled action rather than partisanship, aligning with India's ethical legacy and the values underpinning its freedom movement.
