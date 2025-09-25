India Accelerates Towards Clean Energy with Coal Gasification Push
The coal ministry is organizing a roadshow in New Delhi to promote coal gasification projects, aiming for 100 million tonnes by 2030. This event gathers industry leaders and investors to explore investment opportunities and collaborative strategies, reinforcing India's commitment to sustainable energy solutions through innovation and private investment.
The coal ministry is set to host a significant roadshow in the national capital this Friday, creating a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers. This initiative will enable discussions on investment opportunities and collaborative strategies to advance coal gasification projects.
Recognizing the importance of this development, India has ambitiously targeted achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030. The event is anticipated to assemble stakeholders from various sectors including chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas, steel, aluminium, and power, as well as leading investors.
In collaboration with industry chamber Ficci, the coal ministry's move underscores a commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing private investment in coal gasification. The roadshow follows the launch of the 13th round of commercial coal mine auctions, supporting India's journey towards cleaner energy solutions.
