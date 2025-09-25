Left Menu

Swiss Franc Stagnates as Tariff Concerns Loom

The Swiss franc remained stable against the U.S. dollar as the Swiss National Bank maintained a zero interest rate. Tariffs imposed by the U.S. are seen as a threat to Swiss economic growth. The U.S. Federal Reserve's future rate changes will hinge on upcoming economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:19 IST
Swiss Franc Stagnates as Tariff Concerns Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss franc held steady against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank decided to keep its interest rate at zero, as widely anticipated. Meanwhile, traders remain on edge, awaiting economic data that might highlight the effects of tariffs and provide clarity on future interest rates.

The SNB maintained its key interest rate at the lowest level among major central banks. This decision comes amidst warnings that U.S. tariffs, introduced by President Trump, could impact the Swiss economy adversely by 2026. The dollar slightly gained 0.1% against the Swiss franc to 0.7960, while the euro also rose 0.1% to 0.9345 against the franc.

Economist Maxime Botteron from UBS highlighted that U.S. tariffs are the main short-term challenge for Swiss economic growth. Although a negative interest rate could reduce pressure on the franc, it is unlikely to counteract the tariffs effectively. The dollar index remained stable, with traders focusing on the Fed's upcoming economic assessments and the looming possibility of a government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border

Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border

 India
2
India Bolsters Defense with Major LCA Contract

India Bolsters Defense with Major LCA Contract

 India
3
India's resilience stands out on back of macro-economic fundamentals amid increasing global uncertainties: FM Sitharaman in Pune.

India's resilience stands out on back of macro-economic fundamentals amid in...

 Global
4
Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations

Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: Heady Words and Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025