NSE Investor Base Growth: A 12-Crore Milestone

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) crossed the 12-crore unique investor mark in September, with notable growth driven by digitization and supportive policies. Females constitute 25% of this base, with a lower median age. Maharashtra leads states with over a crore investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 12 crore unique investors. This landmark achievement was reached on September 23, with the latest addition of 1 crore investors occurring in just eight months, according to a statement from the bourse.

The diversity of the investor base is noteworthy, as one in four investors is a woman. Moreover, the median age of NSE's registered investors is now approximately 33 years, a decrease from 38 years five years ago. This shift is further highlighted by the fact that nearly 40 percent of these investors are aged below 30.

The NSE attributes this rapid expansion to the increasing digitization, greater access to fintech services, an expanding middle class, and favorable policy measures. In terms of regional distribution, Maharashtra has the highest number, with 1.9 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The benchmark Nifty 50 has generated a 7% return this fiscal year, outpaced by the Nifty 500 at 9.3%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

