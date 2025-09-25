Unrest in Leh: Calls for Statehood and the Sixth Schedule Echo Amidst Tensions

Protests in Leh, Ladakh have escalated into violent confrontations, leaving four individuals dead and more than 80 injured, including police officers. The unrest is driven by longstanding demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, promises believed unfulfilled by the central government.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah urged the BJP-led government to address these grievances, highlighting that similar promises were made to Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah emphasized that this discontent reflected internal frustrations rather than external influences.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's recent 14-day hunger strike and past peaceful protests underscore the socio-political tensions in the region. Meanwhile, authorities have imposed restrictions in Leh under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, aiming to restore order amidst the turmoil.

