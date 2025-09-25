Left Menu

Unrest in Leh: Calls for Statehood and the Sixth Schedule Echo Amidst Tensions

In Leh, Ladakh, protests for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion turned violent, resulting in four deaths and over 80 injuries. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah urged the central government to heed local grievances, citing unmet promises as the root of the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:53 IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Protests in Leh, Ladakh have escalated into violent confrontations, leaving four individuals dead and more than 80 injured, including police officers. The unrest is driven by longstanding demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, promises believed unfulfilled by the central government.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah urged the BJP-led government to address these grievances, highlighting that similar promises were made to Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah emphasized that this discontent reflected internal frustrations rather than external influences.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's recent 14-day hunger strike and past peaceful protests underscore the socio-political tensions in the region. Meanwhile, authorities have imposed restrictions in Leh under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, aiming to restore order amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

