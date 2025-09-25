Punjab Pushes for Sustainable Farming with Crop Residue Management Machines

The Punjab government has made significant strides in promoting sustainable agriculture by sanctioning the distribution of 15,000 crop residue management machines. Of these, 12,500 have been successfully procured by paddy farmers, according to Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

The effort is part of a Rs 500 crore action plan designed to curb the harmful practice of stubble burning, which severely affects air quality in neighboring regions such as Delhi. The government is organizing village camps to educate farmers on the environmental and health benefits of utilizing machinery like super seeders, happy seeders, and mulchers.

Last year saw a notable 70% reduction in stubble burning incidents. In 2024, there were 10,909 cases compared to the previous year's 36,663. With ongoing efforts and machinery distribution, the Punjab government aims to continue this positive trend.