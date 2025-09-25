Left Menu

Haryana Unveils 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' on Pandit Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana,' offering Rs 2,100 monthly to income-restricted women, emphasizing empowerment. Announcing additional helplines and a mobile app, the scheme garners wide state support. Initiatives align with PM Modi's vision for women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:17 IST
Haryana Unveils 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' on Pandit Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at the event (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards women's empowerment, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' on Thursday, underscoring the state's commitment to uplift its female populace. This launch coincided with the birth anniversary celebrations of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

According to Saini, the scheme aims to support women aged 23 to 60 from low-income families, providing direct financial aid of Rs 2,100 monthly. Ensuring transparency, the government introduced a dedicated mobile app and toll-free helplines, enabling easy access and assistance for the applicants.

Highlighting the continuous support from the central government, Saini remarked on PM Modi's focus on women's self-reliance and empowerment. The state also rolled out related initiatives, including affordable gas cylinders and establishing female-exclusive colleges, reaffirming its commitment to women's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

 India
2
High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

 Spain
3
BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

 India
4
Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025