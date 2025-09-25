Haryana Unveils 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' on Pandit Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary

In a significant step towards women's empowerment, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' on Thursday, underscoring the state's commitment to uplift its female populace. This launch coincided with the birth anniversary celebrations of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

According to Saini, the scheme aims to support women aged 23 to 60 from low-income families, providing direct financial aid of Rs 2,100 monthly. Ensuring transparency, the government introduced a dedicated mobile app and toll-free helplines, enabling easy access and assistance for the applicants.

Highlighting the continuous support from the central government, Saini remarked on PM Modi's focus on women's self-reliance and empowerment. The state also rolled out related initiatives, including affordable gas cylinders and establishing female-exclusive colleges, reaffirming its commitment to women's welfare.

