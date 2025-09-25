Remembering SL Bhyrappa: A Giant of Kannada Literature

Renowned Kannada novelist and philosopher SL Bhyrappa passed away at 94, leaving behind an indelible legacy in literature. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised his transformative journey from a small village to a literary stalwart, with over 25 novels enriching Kannada literature and translations extending his reach globally.

In tribute, the Karnataka government announced plans to erect a memorial in Mysuru, underscoring Bhyrappa's significant impact on the state's literary landscape. Despite the chief minister's acknowledgment of not reading all his works, he expressed deep condolences to Bhyrappa's family and admirers, emphasizing the author's contributions.

Bhyrappa's illustrious works, including 'Vamshavriksha', 'Parva', 'Daatu', and 'Mandara', won him acclaimed awards like the Padma Bhushan and Saraswati Samman, reflecting his exploration of themes like morality and social issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, lauding Bhyrappa's intellectual contributions and his impact on India's cultural narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)