PM Modi Launches Mega Energy Projects, Propelling India's Power Future

In a significant push to redefine India's energy landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects in Rajasthan on Thursday, underscoring a commitment to equitable power distribution across states. At a public rally in Banswara, Modi emphasized the importance of 'Urja Shakti' or energy power, announcing new initiatives worth Rs 90,000 crore, aimed at enhancing the nation's electricity generation capabilities.

Modi, visiting the venerable site of Mata Tripura Sundari during Navratri, reaffirmed his pledge to transform India's power sector. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for various projects totaling Rs 1,22,100 crore, including key green energy developments and the pivotal Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project. This massive Rs 42,000 crore venture aligns with India's strategic shift towards reliable, affordable, and sustainable power sources.

The Prime Minister also launched new Vande Bharat Express train services, enhancing connectivity across Rajasthan. His engagements extended to interacting with beneficiaries of the 'PM-KUSUM' solar initiative, demonstrating a holistic approach to energy and transportation advancements. Together, these efforts reflect a steadfast vision to bolster India's energy independence, setting a foundation for economic growth and energy sustainability.