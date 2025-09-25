Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Maharashtra has emerged as a frontrunner in the national PM-KUSUM scheme, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Highlighting the state's achievement during a virtual session with farmers, Fadnavis announced that Maharashtra has installed an impressive 7 lakh solar pumps, making it the leading state for solar pump adoption in India.

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new 2,500 MW solar parks in the state, underscoring Maharashtra's commitment to renewable energy. This move is set to provide free and reliable power to farmers, boosting agricultural sustainability in the region. The virtual interaction included beneficiaries from several states, emphasizing the scheme's nationwide impact.

The PM-KUSUM scheme, aiming to add 30.8 gigawatts of solar power by March 2026, is backed by substantial central financial support. Key objectives include reducing diesel reliance, ensuring energy and water security for farmers, enhancing income, and reducing environmental pollution. Detailed guidelines and support are accessible through the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)