Left Menu

Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the state's top rank in the adoption of solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme, with 7 lakh installations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 2,500 MW solar parks, enhancing energy security for farmers and reinforcing efforts to increase solar power capacity by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:00 IST
Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has emerged as a frontrunner in the national PM-KUSUM scheme, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Highlighting the state's achievement during a virtual session with farmers, Fadnavis announced that Maharashtra has installed an impressive 7 lakh solar pumps, making it the leading state for solar pump adoption in India.

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new 2,500 MW solar parks in the state, underscoring Maharashtra's commitment to renewable energy. This move is set to provide free and reliable power to farmers, boosting agricultural sustainability in the region. The virtual interaction included beneficiaries from several states, emphasizing the scheme's nationwide impact.

The PM-KUSUM scheme, aiming to add 30.8 gigawatts of solar power by March 2026, is backed by substantial central financial support. Key objectives include reducing diesel reliance, ensuring energy and water security for farmers, enhancing income, and reducing environmental pollution. Detailed guidelines and support are accessible through the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VinFast Partners with Central Bank of India to Drive EV Financing

VinFast Partners with Central Bank of India to Drive EV Financing

 India
2
US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

US Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations Amid Trade War Challenges

 United States
3
Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Polit...

 India
4
Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

Empowering Senior Citizens: Delhi's Assistive Device Distribution Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025