U.S.-China Trade Talks: Progress Amid Challenges

Kevin Hassett, White House economic adviser, reported significant progress in U.S.-China trade talks, albeit with substantial work still needed. President Trump and President Xi are discussing China's purchases of Russian oil, highlighting geopolitical implications. The U.S. aims to resume exports of agricultural products to China, with negotiations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:21 IST
Kevin Hassett

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has reported substantial progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China. Despite advancements, Hassett emphasized that a considerable amount of work still lies ahead to finalize agreements.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been engaged in discussions covering several topics, including China's purchase of Russian oil, which the U.S. views as contributing to geopolitical tensions. Hassett made these remarks during an interview with Fox Business Network.

High-profile figures such as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are actively involved in daily discussions with their Chinese counterparts. Central to these talks is the U.S.'s concern over China halting purchases of American agricultural products. The negotiations are expected to progress further towards Thanksgiving.

