Power Outages as Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

On Thursday, Russian military actions caused significant power disruptions for at least 70,000 consumers in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region, according to local officials. This move comes as Moscow's forces intensify air strikes on Ukraine's already damaged energy infrastructure in anticipation of the winter season.

The regional power distributor reported that 29,000 individuals experienced power outages in Chernihiv and its surrounding areas, while 43,000 were affected in the town of Nizhyn. Efforts to restore electricity are ongoing, as per their statements on the Telegram messenger.

In a separate incident, Russian troops targeted energy sites in Vinnytsia overnight, disrupting power in parts of the central city and igniting fires. Since the invasion began over three-and-a-half years ago, Ukraine's energy sector has been a recurring target, especially ramping up in recent weeks. Russian forces have also increased assaults on Ukraine's railway network since this summer, according to the company's CEO.

