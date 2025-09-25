Left Menu

Mega Energy Revolution: Nuclear and Solar Power Projects Transform Rajasthan

The Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, a joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC, promises to be one of India's largest nuclear plants, enhancing energy reliability and supplying clean energy. With significant investments across nuclear and solar projects, Rajasthan is poised for substantial economic and environmental benefits.

The Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, a significant joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC, is set to become one of India's largest nuclear facilities, providing reliable base load energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project, alongside other energy investments totaling over Rs 51,000 crore in Rajasthan.

As part of its entry into nuclear energy, NTPC, in collaboration with NPCIL, will contribute its resources and expertise to the Mahi Banswara project with an investment of Rs 42,000 crore. This initiative promises to bolster India's environmental stewardship and nuclear energy footprint.

In addition to MBRAPP, Modi inaugurated the RSDCL Nokh Solar Park and Avaada Group's solar and storage projects, representing significant investments in Rajasthan's renewable energy sector. Collectively, these projects aim to generate green jobs, reduce CO2 emissions, and stimulate economic growth in the state.

