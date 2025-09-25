Anand Rathi's Broking Arm IPO Soars with Over 20x Subscription

Anand Rathi Group's brokerage arm, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, made an impressive debut with its initial public offering (IPO) fetching 20.66 times subscription on the final day of bidding.

The Rs 745-crore IPO received significant interest across all categories, with bids totaling 27,60,82,128 shares against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to the National Stock Exchange data.

Proceeds from the IPO, which features a price band of Rs 393-414 per share and involves only fresh share issuance, will be used to enhance the firm's long-term working capital and fund general corporate purposes.