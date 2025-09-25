Left Menu

HAL's Landmark LCA Mk1A Deal Boosts India's Defense Self-Reliance

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's recent ₹62,370 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft showcases a significant push towards India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing. With 70% indigenous content and advanced systems, the deal marks a milestone in the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:44 IST
HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move hailed as a pivotal moment for India's defense sector, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has inked a ₹62,370 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence to provide the Indian Air Force with 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A. HAL Chairman Dr. DK Sunil described this as a 'red-letter day,' signifying newfound confidence in India's ambition for Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliance.

Dr. Sunil revealed to ANI that the LCA Mk1A will feature 70% indigenous content, integrating advanced technologies like the UTTAM AESA radar and the Swayam Raksha Kavach electronic warfare suite. The deal reflects the government's dedication to promoting domestic capabilities in defense manufacturing and is poised to bolster job creation through a robust supply chain.

General Electric's commitment to supplying 113 engines further strengthens this initiative, with 20 engines expected next year. HAL is gearing up to produce 180 aircraft by 2032-33, elevating India's defense manufacturing capacity and supporting operational requirements of the Indian Air Force. The production momentum signifies the nation's progression toward self-sufficiency in defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

