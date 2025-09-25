Union Ministers Lead by Example in New Delhi's Swachhata Drive

In a spirited demonstration of leadership, Union Ministers Prataprao Jadhav and JP Nadda spearheaded the latest Swachhata drive in the nation's capital. The initiative, part of the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' project, saw active involvement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along the borders of Nirman Bhawan and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Beginning at 8:00 AM, the Ministry staff joined hands with Minister Jadhav in this community effort, reinforcing the critical message of shared responsibility towards maintaining public hygiene. This activity aligns with the broader Swachhata hi Seva campaign, which aims to galvanize public participation for a cleaner and healthier national landscape.

Echoing this commitment, Minister JP Nadda, who also leads the Bharatiya Janata Party, emphasized the significance of public involvement. Calling for citizen action, Nadda highlighted the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada initiative's role in fostering a clean, green future, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Swachh Bharat.