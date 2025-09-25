Left Menu

Niger Partners with Russia for Nuclear Ambitions

Niger plans to build two 2,000-megawatt nuclear reactors in collaboration with Russia's Rosatom, as outlined by its mining minister Ousmane Abarchi. The initiative intends to harness Niger's uranium reserves with support from the International Atomic Energy Agency, aiming to advance the continent's nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Niger is collaborating with Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation, Rosatom, to construct two 2,000-megawatt nuclear reactors. The decision, announced by Niger's mining minister Ousmane Abarchi, highlights the nation's ambition to expand its nuclear energy sector.

Abarchi also expressed Niger's interest in partnering with Russia to develop its uranium reserves, speaking at a nuclear forum in Moscow. This move towards nuclear collaboration is part of a broader strategy to fortify relations between African nations and Russia, emphasizing security partnerships.

The proposed reactors, monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, seek to boost Africa's nuclear capabilities. This initiative follows similar projects in countries like South Africa and Egypt and aligns with the growing African interest in nuclear energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

