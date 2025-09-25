Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Plea Against Cheap Yellow Pea Imports

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Central government's response to a plea demanding a ban on the import of cheap 'yellow peas' as an alternative to traditional pulses. The bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant, emphasized that consumer health should not be compromised by low-cost imports.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, flagged concerns that these unrestricted imports pose risks to consumer health and threaten the livelihoods of Indian farmers. Bhushan asserted that the import of cheaper alternatives like yellow peas, costing approximately Rs 35/kg, undercuts the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for essential pulses like Toor, Urad, and Moong, placing local farmers in economic distress.

Citing recommendations from the Committee on Agricultural Prices and NITI Aayog, Bhushan argued that reliance on imports is not a sustainable solution. The court questioned the domestic cultivation potential of yellow peas and raised concerns over the long-term impact of free imports. The bench noted that, similar to edible oils, unregulated imports might undermine local pulse production, favoring traders over farmers.

Discussing health implications, the court asked about any adverse effects of substituting traditional dals with yellow peas. Bhushan suggested potential health risks but called for scientific analysis. He mentioned that the Agriculture Minister had warned against the toll such policies take on pulse farmers, some facing severe hardship including suicide.

In light of the issues raised, the court issued a notice to the government, scheduling further hearings. The matter's next hearing date will be finalized soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)