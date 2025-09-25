Left Menu

GST Reforms: Modi's Promise of Savings and Growth in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the benefits of GST reforms during visits to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He compared the current tax system to the pre-2014 regime, highlighting significant cost savings on essentials, footwear, and vehicles. Modi also inaugurated infrastructure projects and promoted self-reliance through 'swadeshi' purchases.

GST Reforms: Modi's Promise of Savings and Growth in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong critique of the Congress-led government's tax policies while celebrating the achievements of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. He illustrated the substantial savings for consumers on everyday items such as shirts, shoes, and toothpaste during his visits to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In a speech following the inauguration of developmental projects in Rajasthan, Modi highlighted the stark contrast between the previous tax regime and the current post-GST era. He pointed out that the GST has significantly reduced costs for essential goods and showcased the financial benefits for families managing household budgets under the new tax system.

Modi further elaborated on GST's positive impact, especially with the recent reforms implemented on September 22. He emphasized that these changes have reduced the cost of goods and vehicles, such as motorcycles, making them more accessible to average citizens. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of supporting local industries through the purchase of 'swadeshi' products.

