Leadership Shake-Up in Wayanad: KPCC Appoints New District President Amidst Controversies
T.J. Isaac is named the new Wayanad District Congress President after N D Appachan's resignation amidst controversies, including suicides of party members and failed interventions by the AICC. The turmoil highlights internal conflicts, with attempts to mitigate financial burdens surfacing amid strained party relationships.
- Country:
- India
Amid internal disputes, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has appointed Adv. T.J. Isaac as the new President of the Wayanad District Congress Committee. This comes in the wake of N D Appachan's resignation, mired in a backdrop of controversies and tragic suicides within the party ranks.
The district's political landscape has been turbulent, with the Congress unit grappling over severe factionalism and the loss of its members. In a notable tragic incident, NM Vijayan, a former treasurer, along with his son, died by suicide last December, reportedly over financial burdens incurred on behalf of the party. Their family has publicly criticized the party for its lack of support following the tragedy.
High-profile figures including Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi attempted to mediate the growing discord during their visit to Wayanad. Party leadership has mandated swift resolution of these issues, even taking steps to clear debts incurred by Vijayan amounting to 60 lakhs rupees. Further tensions surfaced when N D Appachan's comments on Priyanka Gandhi's visit caused dissatisfaction within the leadership.
