Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative
Russia and Ethiopia have signed an agreement for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Ethiopia. The plan includes creating a detailed roadmap and providing training to staff for operating the plant. This initiative aligns with similar projects in other African countries involving Rosatom.
Russia and Ethiopia inked a significant agreement on Thursday to pave the way for the planning and construction of a nuclear power plant in Ethiopia, according to the RIA news agency. This agreement, endorsed by Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear agency, was finalized during a nuclear power forum.
The action plan was signed by Rosatom's general director, Aleksei Likhachev, and the CEO of the Ethiopian Electric Company, Ashebir Balcha. It articulates the development of a comprehensive construction plan, a technical and economic roadmap, and an intergovernmental agreement to carry the project forward.
This venture represents a growing trend in Africa, following Niger's interest in constructing nuclear reactors with Rosatom, and South Africa being the continent's sole country with an operational nuclear power facility, while Egypt continues to build its reactors.
