Left Menu

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia have signed an agreement for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Ethiopia. The plan includes creating a detailed roadmap and providing training to staff for operating the plant. This initiative aligns with similar projects in other African countries involving Rosatom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:13 IST
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Ethiopia inked a significant agreement on Thursday to pave the way for the planning and construction of a nuclear power plant in Ethiopia, according to the RIA news agency. This agreement, endorsed by Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear agency, was finalized during a nuclear power forum.

The action plan was signed by Rosatom's general director, Aleksei Likhachev, and the CEO of the Ethiopian Electric Company, Ashebir Balcha. It articulates the development of a comprehensive construction plan, a technical and economic roadmap, and an intergovernmental agreement to carry the project forward.

This venture represents a growing trend in Africa, following Niger's interest in constructing nuclear reactors with Rosatom, and South Africa being the continent's sole country with an operational nuclear power facility, while Egypt continues to build its reactors.

TRENDING

1
Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global
3
Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

Global Shipping Companies Continue Chinese Orders Amid U.S. Fees

 Global
4
U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025