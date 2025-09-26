Tensions in Leh: Security Tightened Amid Calls for Ladakh's Statehood
Following unrest over demands for statehood and constitutional inclusion, prohibitions remain under Section 163 in Leh, banning assemblies. Security measures have been heightened, with top officials reviewing the situation. Amid political tensions, allegations arise over protest instigation, yet activists deny opposition involvement.
Amid ongoing unrest in Leh, prohibitions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, remain enforced following September's violent protests over statehood demands for Ladakh.
Security forces are heavily deployed as authorities work to maintain public order. The violence, which saw demonstrators targeting a BJP office, has ignited a political row, with allegations flying over which party bears responsibility.
In response, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, convened a high-level meeting with top security officials to address growing concerns. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, a leader of the protests, is at the center of political tensions, denying accusations of Congress involvement.
