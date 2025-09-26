Left Menu

TDP MLA's 'Psycho' Remark Sparks Political Drama in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Political tensions soared in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly after TDP MLA Balakrishna called former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy a 'psycho.' The remark, which followed a debate on the Telugu film industry's neglect, led to fierce backlash from YSRCP leaders. Chiranjeevi later clarified Jagan's supportive role, adding to the controversy.

26-09-2025
Andhra Pradesh Assembly (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly witnessed a tempestuous session after TDP MLA and seasoned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna branded former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a "psycho" during the proceedings. The incendiary remark triggered a cascade of condemnation from YSRCP leaders, escalating tensions between the political parties.

The controversy erupted following BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas's criticism of the alleged neglect of the Telugu film industry by the previous YSRCP government. Srinivas claimed that film figures were ignored by Jagan during his tenure and it was only after Chiranjeevi's intervention that the industry got an audience with him. Balakrishna's "psycho" comment disrupted the session, drawing sharp rebuke from ruling party members who labeled it "disgraceful."

YSRCP stalwarts responded fiercely, questioning Balakrishna's decorum and citing past instances of Jagan's support for the actor. Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah recounted Jagan's assistance before Balakrishna's film releases and during a personal crisis. Amid the political fray, Chiranjeevi confirmed that he had personally negotiated with Jagan to address industry concerns, quelling the narrative pushed by TDP. The incident underscores the deep-seated political divisions in Andhra Pradesh, where even film industry matters turn into political fodder.

