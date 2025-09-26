Empowering Bihar: Women to Receive Financial Boost Under New Scheme
The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, launched by PM Modi in Bihar, aims to connect 75 lakh women to employment. An initial grant of Rs 10,000 will be transferred to their accounts, with potential support up to Rs 2 lakh. The scheme supports various employment sectors to ensure women's economic independence.
In a move set to empower women across Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme designed to connect 75 lakh women to employment. The announcement was made by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, highlighting the state-led initiative's approach to enhancing women's economic roles with financial assistance.
Jha praised the Nitish Kumar administration for its commitment to social justice and women's progress. He stated that an initial sum of Rs 10,000 would be deposited into the bank accounts of one woman from each family. This foundational amount is intended to boost employment opportunities, with further support of up to Rs 2 lakh based on their business endeavors.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the scheme promotes women's empowerment by providing financial aid aimed at fostering self-employment and economic independence. The initiative supports a wide range of ventures, from agriculture to small-scale enterprises, granting beneficiaries the autonomy to pursue their chosen livelihood and contribute to Bihar's socio-economic development.
