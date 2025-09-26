Left Menu

Empowering Bihar: Women to Receive Financial Boost Under New Scheme

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, launched by PM Modi in Bihar, aims to connect 75 lakh women to employment. An initial grant of Rs 10,000 will be transferred to their accounts, with potential support up to Rs 2 lakh. The scheme supports various employment sectors to ensure women's economic independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:24 IST
Empowering Bihar: Women to Receive Financial Boost Under New Scheme
JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to empower women across Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a scheme designed to connect 75 lakh women to employment. The announcement was made by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, highlighting the state-led initiative's approach to enhancing women's economic roles with financial assistance.

Jha praised the Nitish Kumar administration for its commitment to social justice and women's progress. He stated that an initial sum of Rs 10,000 would be deposited into the bank accounts of one woman from each family. This foundational amount is intended to boost employment opportunities, with further support of up to Rs 2 lakh based on their business endeavors.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the scheme promotes women's empowerment by providing financial aid aimed at fostering self-employment and economic independence. The initiative supports a wide range of ventures, from agriculture to small-scale enterprises, granting beneficiaries the autonomy to pursue their chosen livelihood and contribute to Bihar's socio-economic development.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

 Global
2
Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

 Global
3
Skilling India for a Global Future: The G.R.O.W.T.H. Dialogue

Skilling India for a Global Future: The G.R.O.W.T.H. Dialogue

 United States
4
Britain's New Digital ID Scheme to Curb Illegal Immigration

Britain's New Digital ID Scheme to Curb Illegal Immigration

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025