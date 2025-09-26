India Embraces Carbon-Free Data Centres for a Sustainable Future

Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik announced at the First Data Centre Summit on Carbon-Free Energy in Delhi that carbon-free data centres will not only create jobs but also enhance indigenous manufacturing in renewable energy and storage systems.

Organized by the National Solar Energy Federation of India with Amazon, the summit underscored India's push towards integrating digital and clean energy sectors. According to Naik, the transition to carbon-free data centres is vital for generating green jobs and fostering digital-energy convergence.

The initiative will involve procuring solar power directly from farmers' fields and through agrivoltaic projects, creating a sustainable digital infrastructure. The summit gathered senior policymakers and industry leaders to discuss India's path to a carbon-neutral future.

