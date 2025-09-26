Court Reserves Order on Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Anticipatory Bail in Financial Irregularity Case

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its order on the anticipatory bail petition of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who faces accusations of financial irregularities. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur indicated that the judgment will be either announced this evening or the following day.

Chaitanyananda's counsel, senior advocate Ajay Burman, argued there had been a lack of inquiry before an FIR was lodged against his client. Despite allegations of trust property transfers, Burman noted that no assets were sold and the institution continues operations under its trustees.

Prosecutors highlighted a pressing need to recover Rs 30 crore and presented concerns over Chaitanyananda's financial dealings, including the recent withdrawal of Rs 60 lakh. They opposed granting interim protection, asserting it would hamper recovery efforts. Accusations extend to misuse of multiple PAN cards, passports, and bank accounts.

